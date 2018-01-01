West Bloomfield man killed in music recording studios in Redford

REDFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) - Family and friends of 27-year-old Deonta Staples are trying to come to grips with his sudden and violent death.

The West Bloomfield man was known to many as "Honesty" - an up and coming rapper who spent time at a recording studio in Redford, located above a furniture store on Grand River Avenue.

Another artist who was recording New Year's Eve says the place has about 100 separate studios inside and the place was busy Sunday night.

Deonta's mother was, understandably, too distraught to talk, but his aunt, Dionne Wallace says the family is in shock and hoping anyone who has any information will help police in the case.

Redford Police say Staples was acquainted with the shooter, but they would not reveal information about a possible motive for the shooting that took place around 1:00 AM Monday.

Police do say they have identified a possible suspect.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Redford Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.