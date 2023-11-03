What you need to know as Oakland County announces first canine rabies case in years

(WXYZ) — They're man's best friend, giving unconditional love and endless kisses.

It's natural and heroic to pick up a stray dog in need but when one Oakland County woman picked up a wandering dog in Detroit this past week, within days it began to display alarming symptoms.

Dr. Russell Faust, Medical Director for Oakland County Health Division listed some off, "Being overly aggressive or having difficulty swallowing, this dog began to drool and began to be a little withdrawn from people."

Dr. Faust said those are the telltale signs of rabies.

Faust told us that the poor dog was diagnosed with the disease and humanely euthanized at a Farmington Hills Veterinary Clinic.

The alarming event marks the first canine rabies case that current Oakland County animal control employees can remember leaving many with questions.

Dr. Faust first explained to us that the rabies shot is essential for pets and life-saving for people.

As far as pain he said, "It’s no worse than the flu shot."

40,000 to 50,000 people are exposed to rabid animals every year in the United States.

Rabies is transmitted by saliva and if you somehow get it in a cut or a scrape it is 100% fatal unless you get vaccinated.

The risk is so high that Faust said, "If you wake up to a bat in your bedroom, you must get vaccinated."

With rabies present in the community, Oakland County advises people to stay away from unfamiliar animals.

If you see a stray, keep an eye on it and call animal control or a local shelter to come help.

Man's best friend needs people who care, just be safe about it.