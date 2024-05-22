Who is the Waterford Cat Vandal? Cat graffiti is popping up all over Waterford

WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Mysterious cat graffiti is giving paws all over Waterford this week, creating suspicion among cat and dog lovers alike.

"It seems kind of playful," said Tony Rutkiewicz who lives in Waterford. "It’s not visually upsetting or offensive in any way."

We counted more than 20 of the seemingly random spray-painted cats.

Desirae Kibzey who lives by one of the areas vandalized said, "It’s surprising that just random cats are all over the place right now."

The felines started appearing Tuesday morning, leading the Waterford Police Department and those vandalized to think the perpetrator(s) started this work Monday night.

Specifically, the graffiti has been found across Waterford Square Apartments, at a local laundromat, in a neighborhood, and at one homeowner's house.

Nicole Madriz lives inside the home affected.

She told us, "Our neighbor in front of us caught a white F-150 pickup truck driving by super slow and you can see somebody hopped in the trunk."

The graffiti seems relatively funny from far away, but not so much when you wake up to it on your house.

"It made me feel like my family or my house was being targeted," said Madriz. "It was hard to remove, it was not coming off."

Lt. Scott Good with the Waterford Police Department said their team is looking into the vandalism, graffiti on private property is not common in Waterford.

He said even if cleaning up all of it amounts to less than $200 of damage, it's still a 93-day misdemeanor.

If the damage amounts to more than $200, which let's be honest is not hard to reach in this economy, it's a 1 year misdemeanor.

If you have any idea who is behind the Waterford cat graffiti, you are asked to reach out to the Waterford Police Department.