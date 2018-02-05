Wife of man gunned down at work speaks out about his murder, suspect in the case

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) - A grieving wife furious over her husband's cold-blooded murder is speaking out for the first time.

She says a cowardly gunman robbed her family of a loving husband and father who was also their sole provider.

Eriberto Perez meant so much to so many people. His grieving wife telling us, he lived for his family until his dying day.

"We had just brought him lunch and said I love you and he said I love you. He says I'll see you after work at 3 pm," says Deborah Perez.

Perez recalls the last time she saw her loving husband, 58-year-old Eriberto Perez, who was tragically gunned down at work in Pontiac last Thursday.

Deputies say his accused killer used an AK-47 assault rifle to shoot Perez in the back.

"He was my best friend. The love of my life and he did everything for his kids. He worked hard at that job for 15 years despite health problems," his wife says.

Perez was a veteran who served his country and helped raise 3 children. As the family's sole provider, he made sure everyone was always taken care of despite his own health issues.

Prior to Eriberto's brutal murder, police say 45-year-old Vernest Griffin also gunned down Keith Kitchen in Taylor.

For Deborah, only one question remains looking back at the trail of carnage that ended with a police shootout.

"Why? You took so much from us and more than anyone can understand. Why?," she asks.

The Perez family is currently working to setup a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. We'll share that information as soon as it becomes available.