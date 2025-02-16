Winter Park at Bowers School Farm to host Community Day on February 17

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI (WXYZ) — On Monday, February 17th, Winter Park at Bowers School Farm is hosting a Special Community Day packed with family-friendly activities and unforgettable winter fun. The school farm is located at 1219 E. Square Lake Road in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Planned activities include sensory-friendly tubing starting at 10:30 a.m. his all-abilities tubing session will feature lowered music and a less crowded hill to create a more inclusive experience. Bonus activities will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will include interactive animal encounters, farm and nature center activities, and special appearances from beloved mascots. Other highlights will include bonfires, s’mores roasting, shopping for local products at the Farm Store, and enjoying seasonal eats and hot cocoa from the Bowers Farm Kitchen.

Admission to Winter Park is free, with tubing tickets available for just $17. Families purchasing 4 or more tickets receive a 10% discount. Tickets often sell out, so be sure to secure yours early at www.schoolfarm.org/winter-activities.