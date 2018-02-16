Woman robbed in parking lot at Somerset Collection, suspects in custody

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - A woman was robbed in a parking lot at Somerset Collection in Troy after being approached by two armed 17-year-olds, Troy Police say.

Police say one of the men demanded that she turn over her money and bags or she would be "blown away right here."

The second man reportedly demanded her cell phone and sunglasses, which she turned over. The suspects then ran on foot through the parking lot.

On Wednesday, investigators determined that the suspects were in custody with the Southfield Police Department on another charge. Evidence connecting them to the Troy robbery was discovered, police say.

It was discovered that the gun used in the robbery was an air soft style weapon.

Both suspects were charged with one count of Armed Robbery and Felony Firearm - Pneumatic Gun.