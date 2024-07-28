Wrong-driver, three others killed in overnight crash on I-75 in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating an overnight wrong-way crash on southbound I-75 that killed four people.

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. and shut down the freeway for six hours. Police say they received multiple calls of a black Volkswagen driving north in the southbound lands.

The callers then reported the Volkswagen had crashed into a Dodge Caravan near 11 Mile Road. Royal Oak Police responded first and closed the freeway. The Volkswagen was on first at the time. The driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were four people in the Caravan at the time of the accident. Three of the people were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The identities of those killed in the crash have not yet been released.