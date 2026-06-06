CROSWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — After 84 years, a World War II soldier is finally coming home.

Cpl. George Francis Sepsey was just 24 years old when he was killed during the war. For decades, his family never knew what became of his remains.

Watch the video report below:

Remains of WWII soldier brought home to Michigan after 84 years

That changed through DNA testing using a sample from Sepsey's sister. It allowed military investigators to finally identify him and bring him home.

A military escort and motorcade welcomed Sepsey back to his hometown of Croswell on Friday evening. Family, veterans and community members gathered to honor his sacrifice.

Kevin Woehler

"It's wild to think about 84 years going by and just knowing that there's still veterans out there that haven't been found that probably have families that are trying to do the same thing. And I just say, just don't give up hope," Sepsey's great nephew Kevin Woehler said.

The city of Croswell has renamed Harrington Park as the George Sepsey Memorial Park in his honor.

Watch our extended interview with Kevin Woehler below:

Extended interview: Great nephew talks about WWII soldier's remains returning to Michigan

“To me, it's just kind of astounding that this is actually happening," Woehler said.