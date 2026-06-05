Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 2-year-old girl last seen in Port Huron

PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are searching for a missing 2-year-old girl who was last seen in Port Huron and could be in danger.

An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued for Zuri Armani Whitson-Rich by Michigan State Police Thursday night.

MSP says the child was taken by her biological mother, Dashyrua Rich, during a home invasion. The child was last seen on Electric Avenue near Roselawn Court.

Zuri is 3-foot-2 and 35 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink pajama top and bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Port Huron Police Department at 810-984-8415.