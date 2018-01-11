Inspector report cards detail problems at three St. Clair County restaurants

Cloudy
HI: 45°
LO: 27°
It's a New Year! So, it's the perfect time to find some new places to wine and dine! Which means, I’m taking Action For You! I’m checking out, what's hot and what's not, so you don’t have to.
(WXYZ) - It's a New Year! So, it's the perfect time to find some new places to wine and dine!
Which means, I’m taking Action For You! I’m checking out, what's hot and what's not, so you don’t have to.
From sushi, to ice cream parlors, to the bomb burgers! I took a little road trip, too see what’s sizzling, East on 94.
So, it’s that time - should you chow down, or put that fork down?
This is your Restaurant Report Card!
CJ's Bar and Grill by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd
Trio by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd
Atrium Cafe and Ice Cream Parlor by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.