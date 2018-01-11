Inspector report cards detail problems at three St. Clair County restaurants

Should You Chow Down Or Put That Fork Down?

Andrea Isom
11:24 PM, Jan 10, 2018

(WXYZ) - It's a New Year! So, it's the perfect time to find some new places to wine and dine!

Which means, I’m taking Action For You! I’m checking out, what's hot and what's not, so you don’t have to.

From sushi, to ice cream parlors, to the bomb burgers! I took a little road trip, too see what’s sizzling, East on 94.

So, it’s that time - should you chow down, or put that fork down?

This is your Restaurant Report Card! 

CJ's Bar and Grill by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Trio by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Atrium Cafe and Ice Cream Parlor by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

