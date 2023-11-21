Parents allege racist incident being investigated at Marysville schools is one of many

MARYSVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Marysville Public School District has opened an investigation after students alleged a middle school student made threats against Black students.

Parents and students say the incident happened last Thursday. They say while using racial slurs, the student threatened to have his “KKK family members hang and kill" all of the Black students at Marysville Middle School. Parents say the student then listed students of color he would target by name.

"It was very scary. I was in tears like do I send him to school," said middle school parent Holly Szymanski. "We talked about pulling him out and doing online schooling, going to a different school district. It’s not fair though. It’s where his friends are. He’s always been in Marysville."

Szymanski also says shortly after the threats were made, a parent of the student making the threats showed up at the school armed with a gun. Szymanski says the incident is a reflection of a systemic problem within the community and the school district.

"I’m tired of my son coming home or getting in my car after school upset because of something that’s out of his control as simple as skin color, for the way he looks, his hair, for the way he dresses, the music he listens to. They’re not seeing the good kid, the good student, the kid who never gets in trouble," said Szymanski of her student.

Szymanski says her son Devan has been called the N-word by white students almost every day for two years. She says when it's reported to the district or administrators within the school, no disciplinary action is taken.

"Tell me how things have been for you having to be subject to being called the N-word," 7 Action News Reporter Whitney Burney asked the student.

“Partly scared, sad, and mad that certain things are happening and not being taken care of,” said middle school student Devan Kidd as he sat next to his mom. “We used to go down to the principal’s office but since that’s never worked out we’ve just stopped listening and stopped caring.”

Abrielle Bankston, who’s also a student in the district, says she’s been victimized by white students repeatedly.

“It started with small racial jokes and then remarks and then it escalated to being called the N-word and now the threats,” said Bankston.” It’s really down-putting. It makes me a little bit insecure. It makes me feel a little bit scared sometimes too especially with the threats.”

Bankston says she was given a 10-day suspension after getting into a physical altercation with the student who made the threat.

“I don’t feel safe. School's a place where I should be learning, not fearing for my safety,” said Bankston. ”I wake up. I dread going to school because of it. Middle school is already hard enough. This just makes it 100 times harder.”

The district superintendent Shawn Wightman says they are aware of the reports and have opened an investigation. Wightman confirms local law enforcement is also investigating the claim that a parent showed up to the school armed.

Wightman sent the following to the 7 Action Newsroom:

I can confirm that we are aware of the concerns and are actively addressing them. The safety and well-being of our students are our top priorities, and any form of bullying or racial intimidation is contrary to the values we uphold within our district.



We are currently investigating the incidents reported by parents, including instances of students using racial slurs and threats of harm. While the investigation is ongoing, we take these allegations seriously, and appropriate actions will be taken based on our findings.



We are looking into the claim that a particular student's parent came to the school armed. This allegation is being investigated collaboratively with local law enforcement to ensure the safety and security of our school community. We are committed to taking all necessary measures to address any potential security concerns.



We appreciate the parents who have brought these concerns to our attention. Our district encourages open communication, and we will continue to engage with parents to address their specific concerns and provide updates on our progress in due time.



Our district has a clear and unequivocal policy against the use of racial slurs. Such behavior is not tolerated, and appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken in accordance with our established procedures.



To ensure the safety of all students, especially those who may have been targeted, we are implementing a comprehensive strategy. This includes increased monitoring and supervision in areas where incidents have been reported, as well as ongoing educational initiatives to promote a culture of tolerance, respect, and diversity among our student body.



We are committed to transparency and will keep our local community informed of the progress of our investigation and any actions taken to address these alleged incidents.

Parents say they have been sounding the alarm on the issue for more than a year, even contacting the Port Huron chapter of the NAACP. They say they want the district to take accountability for ignoring their concerns before and make a change to protect students of color.

“It hurts. I don’t think any child should feel unsafe in an environment that is supposed to be safe allowing them to flourish and find out who they are,” said Holly Szymanski.

The Port Huron chapter of the NAACP sent the following statement regarding the alleged incidents:

We are very aware of the current and ongoing issues going on in the Marysville School District, especially the middle school. We are working with administration to begin to take steps to not only bring about change regarding the individual complaints that have been brought to our attention but to begin to create change to the systemic issues that have been engrained in this district for years.



Unfortunately, systemic change does not happen fast or easy but we are prepared to see this through and ensure we create not only a change for the few families that have reported to the Port Huron Branch NAACP, but to ensure we create a system wide change, so we do not have more youth subject to the atrocities that have happened in this district. We will do our best to hold the district and everyone who is involved accountable to the highest level.

The district says as their investigation is ongoing, they encourage parents who have concerns regarding the matter to reach out to them directly.