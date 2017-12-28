Port Huron Days Inn robbery may be linked to four cases in Oakland County

PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police say a serial armed robber could be behind a fifth holdup in southeast Michigan.

New video shows a terrified hotel clerk at a Days Inn motel held up at gunpoint. You can see her fearing for her life during the frightening ordeal.

Horrified and helpless, the Days Inn worker suddenly faced an armed gunman. He made his way behind the register forcing her down to the ground.

Port Huron police say he was packing a semi-automatic handgun, threatening to kill the worker if she looked at him.

Somehow she remained composed.

On surveillance video, you can see the guy bolt with the entire cash drawer. The violent crime on Pinegrove Avenue and suspect description are strikingly similar to 4 others in Oakland County.

In this case on December 8th, he was seen leaving in a newer 4 door Chrysler 300 - possibly maroon colored.

Meanwhile, detectives in Oakland County are still investigating recent armed robberies including Little Caesars on South Boulevard and Dollar General on Opdyke, both in Auburn Hills, also an attempted robbery at Thrifty Flowers on South Telegraph and a heist at a Subway restaurant on Walton Boulevard, both in Pontiac.

Port Huron police describe the suspect as approximately 5"10, 200 pounds with a short beard, wearing a black coat, hoodie and tan boots.

Other accounts also included a right hand tattoo.

Port Huron Police say there is a cash reward for info that leads to capture. If you know anything about this call them right away.