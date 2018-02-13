Port Huron Township man facing child porn and sex assault charges

PORT HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Port Huron Township man is facing child pornography and sexual assault charges, accused of abusing children aged 4-months to 11-years-old.

Police say the victims are believed to be relatives or children of friends.

Nicholas Michael Belkiewicz was originally arraigned on on three counts of child sexually abusive activity, one count of using computers to commit a crime and one count of possession of child sexually abusive material on February 4.

The charges were amended Tuesday to include five counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 years of age, and three counts of criminal sexual conduct 2nd degree with a person under 13 years of age.

The investigation into the 27-year-old began February 1 when the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office was tipped off to child pornography by a person who knows Belkiewicz.

The deputies obtained a search warrant and discovered hundreds of images of child pornography.

Belkiewicz is being held in the St. Clair County Intervention and Detention center on $1 million bond. He is due back in court on February 20.