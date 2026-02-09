ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — A sewer construction project on Jefferson Avenue in St. Clair Shores is squeezing local businesses as it enters its second year, with one business reporting a revenue drop of up to 45%.

The project, managed by the South Macomb Disposal Authority, aims to add an additional sewer line to reduce discharges into Lake St. Clair. Currently at 45% completion, the construction has wrapped up phase 4 of 9 total phases.

Whitney Burney is 7 News Detroit's St. Clair Shores beat reporter. If you have a story idea for her, email her at Whitney.Burney@wxyz.com.

St. Clair Shores sewer project squeezes businesses as revenue drops

Rani Sheena, owner of Winedock along the Nautical Mile, has operated his wine shop for more than two decades. He said the construction has significantly impacted his business.

"When the construction started, it demolished us. We're down probably about 40 to 45 percent, and that's not a joke for a shop like this," Sheena said.

Sheena specializes in hard-to-find wines and bourbons, describing his inventory as comprehensive.

WXYZ

"We carry A to Z. A lot of bourbons that you can't find anywhere, they find them in my place. I'm huge on wines. I get wines that most people can't get," Sheena said.

The impact extends throughout the Nautical Mile business district, though to varying degrees.

Previous coverage: St. Clair Shores restaurants seeing impacts of Nautical Mile construction

St. Clair Shores restaurants seeing impacts of Nautical Mile construction

Dino Repotos, owner of Watermark Bar and Grill in St. Clair Shores, acknowledged the construction's toll on foot traffic.

"Construction definitely took a little toll. I think everybody is more afraid to come down here, but they've been doing a great job to try to keep the roads going and not being too many backed up," Repotos said.

WXYZ

Geoffrey Cole, catering manager at Waves Chill and Grill, said access issues created the biggest challenges for his business.

"The biggest drawback of everything that's been going is kind of the confusion. Obviously, you can see out here now, I have a driveway but for the longest time, I didn't have that one at all," Cole said.

WXYZ

South Macomb Disposal Authority leaders and St. Clair Shores Mayor Kip Walby said the project's ultimate goal is environmental protection. The additional sewer line will decrease discharges into Lake St. Clair, creating a cleaner waterway.

Business owners are asking for community support during the construction period.

"We're just hoping they can get going, move out of here as fast as they can," Sheena said.



Previous coverage: Businesses brace for impact as St. Clair Shores sewer construction project set to begin

St. Clair Shores sewer project set to begin

Repotos emphasized the importance of community solidarity during the challenging period.

"As it still moves forward, there's still construction on Jefferson, there's still gonna be construction on Jefferson, but they're doing the best they can. We just gotta push through and all stick together," Repotos said.

The project is scheduled to wrap up in February or March 2027 and is currently on time.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.