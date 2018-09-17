Ann Arbor music teacher's band 'Know Obstacles' helps people with special needs shine

6:03 PM, Sep 17, 2018
An Ann Arbor music teacher has assembled a special needs band to highlight their musical ability.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - A music teacher is bringing harmony into the lives of kids with special needs.

Steve Osburn has been teaching music for most of his life, and thanks to the band he co-founded, he's making sure everyone has a part to play.

Photojournalist John Ciolino has a closer look at the amazing group called "Know Obstacles" in the video player above.

