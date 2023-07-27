Ann Arbor restricting water usage for residents due to power outages

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The City of Ann Arbor's water system is implementing nonessential water-use restrictions until further notice because of power outages in the wake of yesterday's storms.

Officials stress that water quality has not been impacted and that the water remains safe for all allowable uses.

Under the restrictions, do not water lawns, irrigate, fill swimming pools, or wash cars. Turn off automatic sprinkler and irrigation systems. Do not run dishwashers or washing machines. Essential indoor water use is not being restricted. These include drinking tap water, cooking, sanitary uses, and bathing.

The restrictions will be reassessed by the city Friday morning.