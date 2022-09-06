Watch Now
Eastern Michigan University faculty votes to strike

Posted at 7:57 PM, Sep 06, 2022
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eastern Michigan University's faulty has voted to strike.

A spokesperson for the Eastern Michigan University Chapter of the American Association of University Professors says 91% of the vote was in favor of going out on strike starting tomorrow.

“Our message to EMU students, parents and alumni is simple: EMU faculty are standing up for you and for quality education,” said Matt Kirkpatrick, associate professor of English language and literature at EMU and chair of the EMU-AAUP negotiating team in a news release. “But the EMU Administration has let you down, raising their own salaries while trying to reduce our compensation, and repeatedly failing to bargain in good faith.”

The school has not yet issued a statement about the vote.

