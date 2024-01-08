Fenton man's basement full of Michigan memorabilia dating back to 1870s

FENTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Kenn Domerese's Fenton basement is full of valuable and historic University of Michigan memorabilia.

The memorabilia dates back to the 1870s.

Click play on the video above for a tour.

Domerese told 7 Action News his collection is one of the top five in the country.

He's been working on it for 30 years, Domerese said he was inspired to start following Michigan by Coach Bo Schembechler.

He gave 7 Action News a look at some of the prize possessions.

"Newer stuff, Tom Brady stuff, and so forth, and then these things are crazy rare here," he told us. "This is a 1910 helmet and of course."

We asked, "So what is it about Michigan? Did you go to U of M?"

His answer was, "I took a class there, but actually, it was Bo Schembechler."

A cross country and track coach himself, Domerese said Schembechler's coaching style has inspired his own.