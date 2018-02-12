Former University of Michigan pediatrician facing child porn charges

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - A doctor treating young patients has been charged with possessing child porn.

The University of Michigan pediatrician's license has already been suspended after he was accused of being a sexual predator.

A criminal complaint explained how forensic agents discovered more than 300 child pornography images on Dr. Mark Hoeltzel's computer and flash drive.

A search warrant was executed at him home in December after he was accused of having sex with one of his patients.

Hoeltzel worked as a children’s rheumatologist at University of Michigan hospital in Ann Arbor. But, now he's lost his medical license and job.

This comes after investigators say they received information that Hoeltzel was having sex with a patient.

Documents say that patient had been treated by Hoeltzel since she was a child and the doctor started having a sexual relationship with her when she turned 18.

In the complaint, the patient said Hoeltzel talked about other female patients ages 12 to 15 and described them as hot.

Investigators searched the doctor's home in December when they found 210 child porn images on a flash drive and 94 images on his laptop.

Last month, state officials said Hoeltzel had sent a flirtatious and suggestive message to an 11-year-old girl he met in arthritis camp back in 2004.

After the mother reported it, university officials required him to undergo a “boundaries course."

Police have not said whether or not there are more victims than the two in the complaint.