YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Federal and state lawmakers are seeking answers from Michigan Department of Corrections officials after meeting about concerning conditions at the state's only women's prison, where inmates report pervasive black mold and denied medical treatment.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Lawmakers demand answers on reported mold issue at Michigan women's prison

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell described her meeting with corrections officials as "important" and "intense" after visiting Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility, where she and others met with Krystal Clark, who supporters say is suffering from mold-related illnesses.

"We want to make sure that people are living in healthy conditions and getting the medical care that they need," Dingell said. "I want to make sure that the prisoners are getting all of the medical care they should be getting and that we have all of the facts."

WXYZ-TV

Dingell left the facility with concerns and questions after meeting MDOC officials and Clark, who, according to an infectious disease physician, showed signs of aspergillosis, a fungal infection caused by mold. State Rep. Donavan McKinney said he could see signs of the condition in Clark's ears.

According to the National Institutes of Health, aspergillosis, in rare cases, can lead to facial palsy. Tyronda Clark, Krystal's sister, fears the worst.

Extended interview: Tyronda Clark talks about her sister's health in the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility

"Honestly, my biggest fear is that she won't make it out of there alive, that we won't be able to get her the adequate help that she needs so she can be out here for her children and at least spend some time with her grandchildren," Tyronda Clark said.

WXYZ-TV

Federal judge calls prison "infested with mold"

The conditions at the prison are the subject of an ongoing legal battle in which a court recently rejected MDOC's defense of qualified immunity.

A federal judge stated, "Huron Valley is infested with mold. The mold eats through bricks and door frames. It drips off the ceiling. It falls out of air vents. It bubbles and bursts through paint. And it leads to a parade of horrible medical conditions— respiratory infections, wheezing, skin rashes, etc."

MDOC provided a statement saying in part: "Routine inspections of all MDOC facilities regularly take place. In the event that dangerous or hazardous conditions are found, they are addressed in a timely manner."

Civil rights lawyer Cary McGehee, who represents the women who sued MDOC in 2019 over conditions at the prison, disputed the department's claims.

"Words are cheap. The evidence says otherwise. And even their most recent physical assessment plant report says otherwise," McGehee said. "This report reflects that their inspections show the HVAC system needs to be replaced and there's a lack of sufficient ventilation in the bathrooms and the showers, and that mold is thriving as a result."

WXYZ-TV

Lawmakers vow continued oversight

The legislators say the meeting with MDOC won't be their last. They still have unanswered questions about the mold issue.

"We want to make sure that it's remediated across the board in that facility," said State Rep. Donavan McKinney.

WXYZ-TV

"One of the follow-ups we have is, have you ever had someone from the outside come in and do some testing? What was that result, and what are you doing now? And they said they would follow up with us on that," said State Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr.

WXYZ-TV

