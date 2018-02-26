Lincoln Consolidated Schools closed due to too many sick bus drivers

Fair
HI: 49°
LO: 30°
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) - Lincoln Consolidated Schools are closed due to too many sick bus drivers.
In an announcement, the school district said there are not enough drivers to bring students to school, making in necessary to cancel school.
The district said another announcement will be made regarding how transportation will be affected for the rest of the week.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.