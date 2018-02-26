Lincoln Consolidated Schools closed due to too many sick bus drivers

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) - Lincoln Consolidated Schools are closed due to too many sick bus drivers.

In an announcement, the school district said there are not enough drivers to bring students to school, making in necessary to cancel school.

The district said another announcement will be made regarding how transportation will be affected for the rest of the week.

