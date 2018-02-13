Metro Detroit man says Belle Tire totaled his car, left him out thousands

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) - Jason Waryas said he brought his car into Belle Tire for a routine tire change last month. But upon his arrival to pick the car up, just after paying $500 for the service, he said a manager told him there had been an incident with his vehicle.

The incident, he says, was a lot bigger than he could have ever imagined. The back of the car was completely smashed, the back window blown out.

Later, he would learn his 2011 Ford Fusion was totaled. The manager, he said, explained that it was the result of an employee who backed the vehicle into a snow plow.

Belle Tire’s insurance company, Waryas said, told him they would pay for the lost car, valued at $7,000.

But there was a small problem. Waryas actually owed over $11,000 on the vehicle as a result of a loan, and he said he was told they wouldn't foot the difference.

That means he would be left with more than $4,000 to pay out of pocket, which Waryas said wasn't fair considering the car had been entrusted to the company.

Others on social media seemingly agreed, with a post about the ordeal on Facebook getting shared over 7,000 times in less than 48 hours.

7's Taking Action team got on the case.

After reaching out to the company, management agreed to make it right, by covering the difference, saying: “the company will cover the cost of his vehicle...In addition, we provided the customer with a free rental car...Belle tire is truly sorry for the inconvenience.”

Waryas told 7 Action News he is thankful to those who shared the post on social media, to 7's Taking Action team and to Belle Tire for owning up to the incident.