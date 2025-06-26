Missing 82-year-old with dementia found alive in Ann Arbor woods after community, police search effort

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — An 82-year-old University of Michigan professor emeritus with dementia who had been missing for two days was found alive Wednesday evening thanks to the efforts of police and community volunteers.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Missing 82-year-old found alive in woods after community, police search effort

Dr. Ralph Yang was discovered in a wooded area near Newport Road, about a mile from his home in Ann Arbor.

Police release bodycam video in rescue of missing 82-year-old Ann Arbor man

"Let's think about the heat, it rained; he went through some terrain. That was tough," said Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson.

Yang, who suffers from dementia and Parkinson's disease, went missing after going for a walk and never returning home.

Watch our report when police and community members were searching for Ralph Yang in the video player below:

Search ongoing for missing 82-year-old with Parkinson's disease in Ann Arbor

Chief Anderson says he was found in a wooded area near Newport Road, roughly a mile away from his home. Police worked hand in hand with concerned community members who organized a search party for Yang.

WEB EXTRA: Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson with tips for people with elderly loved ones with dementia

Ben Osenbaugh, a volunteer with the search party, was the first to spot Yang. He says the police department’s efforts, coordination, and planning put volunteers in a position to help out.

"I just happened to be in just the right spot at the right time where I could see his white shirt," Osenbaugh said. "Me and my dog went down there to check it out, and sure enough, it was Mr. Yang."

Yang was found at the edge of a creek, and authorities say the timing was critical.

FULL INTERVIEW: Ben Osenbaugh talks about search for Dr. Ralph Yang

"Obviously, the medical personnel came and they took a look at his vitals and things of that nature. I'm not a doctor, but from what they told me, we found him in the nick of time," Anderson said.

Dr. Yang is a professor emeritus of chemical engineering at the University of Michigan and holds degrees from National Taiwan University and Yale.

Professor Sharon Glotzer, chair of the Department of Chemical Engineering where Yang worked, expressed relief at the discovery.

"Hundreds of people from the Ann Arbor community, including many faculty, staff, and students from Ralph's Department of Chemical Engineering as well as from across the College, searched desperately for him since Monday night. At least 100 of us searched the neighborhood around his home yesterday evening, starting at 7:30. Ralph was found just a few minutes before the police and community-organized search was about to end at 9:30, as it began to get dark. We were elated when we heard the incredible news," Glotzer said. "Ralph had a remarkably impactful career. He developed advanced materials that remove hazardous compounds from transportation fuels and industrial emissions, and his work improved our air quality, made our energy systems more efficient, and helped mitigate acid rain."

Chief Anderson credited Yang's determination for his survival.

"The reason why I believe we were able to find him is because of the strong will Mr. Yang had. The knack to survive," Anderson said.

Ann Arbor police count finding Dr. Yang alive as a win, not just for the department but for the community that stepped up to find their neighbor.

"We hope that we're not looking for people in the future, but we think we're going to be using Ben anytime we're looking for anyone," Anderson said.

"I'm here,” Osenbaugh said. “They (Ann Arbor police) serve our community really well, and if I can do anything for this community, I will."

Dr. Yang is recovering at a local hospital. Doctors say he's now awake, talking, and in good spirits. He's expected to be back home in the next couple of days.

