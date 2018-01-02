Officers solve home invasion cases after seeing identical footprints at two scenes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - “I think it is just crazy that they were able to take such a small piece of evidence and track down this guy,” said David Goldwyn, a home invasion victim.

Goldwyn says he is impressed with police and relieved.

On the night of Saturday, December 30 his wife heard a noise downstairs at their home on Minerva in Ann Arbor. As she went to check it out their security alarm went off and he followed. He looked out the window and saw a man walking away from his house. Footprints in the snow where that man walked - led to a window he and his wife found open in their living room.

Ann Arbor Police responded quickly. They said they would do what they could with the evidence they had.

“Odds were slim but there was fresh snow on the ground. They figured if they were going to find him footprints were going to be the way,” said Goldwyn.

“About two hours later we get a similar call for a prowler complaint in the downtown area near U of M’s central campus,” said Det. Lt. Matthew Lige of the Ann Arbor Police Department. “As the same group of officers respond to the second call they notice some distinctive shoe wear in the freshly fallen snow.”

Detective Lt. Matthew Lige says the footprints were a match to the previous house.

Investigators say they then saw 63-year-old Michael Brooks, who happens to be on parole for similar crimes. He ran from the scene. Investigators eventually followed him into a vacant apartment.

“Eventually through some negotiations they were able to enter into an apartment and find him hiding in a bathtub,” said Lige.

“I am very grateful to have such professional officers in the community where I live,” said Goldwyn.

Police say Brooks had items recently reported stolen and stuff that they believe has not yet been reported stolen. They expect some of his victims have not discovered what happened yet as they may be college student still away on break. Police expect more charges to be filed against Brooks, but for now he is charged in connection to five home invasions and is being held on $100k bond.