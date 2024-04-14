Springfest is a two day event showcasing local Ann Arbor talent

ANN ARBOR, MICH (WXYZ) — MUSIC Matters (MUSIC being an acronym for Michigan Undergrads Serving in the Community) is a student-run non-profit organization at the University of Michigan that aims to use the unifying power of music to drive social impact in their community. Every year, they host various concerts and social ventures dedicated to celebrating music and fostering a sense of community within Ann Arbor.

On Sunday, April 14, MUSIC Matters is hosting the Springest Day Festival on South State Street and North University Ave, Ann Arbor. The festival will begin at 11:00 am and run through 7:00 pm. The event will feature bands (VUP, Little Spoons, The Third Degree, Tarps Off, Cedar Bend, Ani Mari & Co, North Ingalls Band), daystage performers (Female Gayo, Groove Percussion, DB3, Djs a Cappella, Pure Dance, 1_Take, Gimble a Cappella, Michigan Gaan, Nerds), various student organizations, and food trucks.

On Monday, April 15, MUSIC Matters is hosting the Springest Night Show at the Michigan Theater, located at 603 E. Liberty St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. Doors open at 6:00 pm and early bird (Student/Non-Student)/regular (Student/Non-Student) admission will cost $15, $30, $25, and $35 respectively. Performances will include opener Hemmingway Lane and headliner Alexander 23.

To learn more, visit https://umichmusicmatters.com/.