U-M student screams after waking up to stranger standing in her dorm room

ANN ARBOR (WXYZ) - "I was terrified," says University of Michigan freshman Rebecca Barrie who lives in Markley Hall where campus police are investigating a home invasion.

It happened Wednesday morning inside the residence hall which is located on Washington Heights near Observatory Street in Ann Arbor.

A student screamed after waking up to a stranger standing in her dorm room around 5:45 am.

University of Michigan Police say there were no signs of forced entry and nothing was taken.

Police are not saying if the student was able to obtain a description of the intruder, or if they think he used a duplicate key to enter her room or if she left the door unlocked.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security at 734-763-1131.

The department's confidential tip line is 1-800-863-1355.