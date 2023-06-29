US Marshals searching for suspect in double fatal Ypsilanti shooting

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The US Marshals are asking for the public's help to find the suspect wanted in the murders of two people in a shooting that also injured several others.

The incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 26 at 815 George PL in Ypsilanti. Washtenaw County Sheriff's Deputies say an altercation led to the shooting that left two people dead and several others injured.

Police have identified Tamar Louis Lorenzo Young as the alleged gunman. He is described as a Black male, standing around 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing around 170 pounds. He has brown eyes, and his last known hairstyle was dreadlocks with tips dyed red and purple. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing and running from the scene.

Young has a history of weapons offenses and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his current location, contact the U.S. Marshals Service, Eastern District of Michigan at (313) 202- 6458 or the U.S. Marshals Service tip line at (866) 865-TIPS (8477).