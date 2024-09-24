VIDEO: Ann Arbor police rescue pets from house fire triggered by charging battery

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police have released body cam of two officers rescuing pets from a house fire.

It happened at around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, September 18 at a home in the 300 block of Skydale, near Pontiac Trail.

Officers can be seen kicking in the front door as smoke pours from the garage. They enter the house and exit with a dog and a cat. They found a second cat and rescued it a short time later.

Police say the homeowners were out walking another dog at the time of the fire.

Investigators say the fire was triggered by a lithium-ion battery for a lawnmower that was left charging. The department says batteries should not be charged when no one is home and batteries should be taken off the charger once full.

They also say any charging should not be done in an exit path.

No humans or animals were injured in the incident.