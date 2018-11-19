Woman chugs from huge bottle of vodka then prowls around couple's home

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - When a couple walked to their garage early Monday morning, they saw a large bottle of vodka sitting on their driveway.

That's when they went to look at what their surveillance cameras captured.

The videos show a woman walking around their home at 2:51 a.m. and then trying to see if the door to their garage was unlocked.

The surveillance video then shows the woman pick up that bottle of vodka and take a long swig before going to the front of the house where she appears to spot the surveillance camera and then promptly walks to one of the vehicles in the driveway where she opened an unlocked car door.

Thankfully, there were no valuables inside the vehicle.

But what is seen on this video and others featured in stories on 7 Action News serve as reminders on how to protect your property as we enter the holiday shopping season.

