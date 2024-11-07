25-year-old from Taylor arraigned on murder charge in crash that killed Dearborn doctor

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 25-year-old from Taylor has been arraigned on second-degree murder charges in connection with a July crash that killed a Dearborn doctor.

Felecia Sunshine Lazo was given a $250,000/10% bond with a GPS tether, home confinement, and ordered not to drive during her Thursday arraignment in 19th District Court. She is accused of driving at an extremely high rate of speeding and blowing through a red lift at Nowlin Street, hitting a car being driven by Dr. Ghada Mustapha, who was killed.

Police were dispatched to the area of Michigan Avenue and Nowlin Street, east of Outer Drive, around 7:59 a.m. on July 19 for the crash.

Their investigation found an SUV was driving fast on eastbound Michigan Avenue and failed to stop at the traffic light. It struck an F-150 driving north of Nowlin.

Mustapha, the driver of the F-150 was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lazo was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Omar Mouhajer, owner of Hudson’s Cleaners on Michigan Avenue near Nowlin Street, spoke with 7 News Detroit at the time of the accident and dais the day started like any other day.

"I’m here 10 hours a day, 6 days a week. Been here for 30 years, so I seen it all," he said.

Mouhajer was standing at the counter with his coffee and waiting for customers, but then the unthinkable happened just before 8 a.m.

“She was at that light going north, that F-150, and the lady was speeding coming down eastbound and T-boned her and dragged her right over here to the intersection where the flowers is right now. Someone came, put ‘em up," he recalled.

Mouhajer called 911 and ran to help.

“I couldn’t open the truck," he said.

He said he then ran to the SUV driven by the at-fault driver.

“We pulled the lady out. We left her on the ground. Then I went back to the F-150, trying to open, see what’s going on with the lady. Still, we cannot open the door up. I tried to talk to her. She’s no respond," Mouhajer said.

Mouhajer has a message for everyone behind the wheel.

“I ask everybody to slow down because that lady was literally driving 90 miles an hour," he said.

“(It’s) better (to)be late than sorry. If you’re going somewhere, (and) you’re late 5 minutes, 10 minutes. It’s okay. It’s not the end of the world. Look what happened.

She’s married. She had three kids. She’s a doctor," Mouhajer said.

“The whole community is devastated with this tragic accident. That’s why we urge everybody to slow down. Take it easy," he said.