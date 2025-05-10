8th Annual Five Fifty Fifty Run/Walk for Mental Health to be held May 10th in Dearborn

DEARBORN, MI (WXYZ) — The Eighth Annual Five Fifty Fifty Run/Walk for Mental Health in Dearborn on May 10th at 9:30am at University of Michigan Dearborn Campus, marking the second stop in a 50-day national movement to raise awareness for mental health and the healing power of physical activity.

Created by physician, advocate and TEDx speaker Dr. Adel Korkor, the series includes 50 5K events in 50 states. Over 6,500 people have participated since 2018, with many sharing stories of how exercise has helped them manage mental illness. “We’re honored to bring this year’s series to Dearborn,” said Dr. Korkor. “It’s a city that understands the importance of resilience and wellness—and we hope the community will come out and show its support.”

Funds raised will go toward mental health awareness, affordable care advocacy, youth wellness programs and to better understand the relationship between the brain, emotional wellbeing and physical activities. To register or learn more, visit www.fivefiftyfifty.com.