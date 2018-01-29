Armed robbery at tanning salon caught on camera in Southgate

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) - An armed robber walked right in a tanning salon filled with customers, showed a gun and demanded money. Now the business’ owners are hoping you can identify the robber.

The owner of the business says he is shaken up. The armed robber pointed a gun at his mom, who was working behind the counter at the time.

“They walked in and just very quietly they said, don’t say anything. Just give me the money,” said Cheryl Selders.

The gun was in her line of sight the entire time.

“I didn’t want anybody to get hurt. I didn’t want to jeopardize any of my customers lives for just over $100,” said Selders.

She stayed calm, opened the register, and gave the thief the approximately $100 in the drawer.

“It is a serious crime. It is serious for our officers when they respond to somebody with a gun as well,” said Jeffrey Smith, Southgate Director of Public Safety.

Smith is asking anyone who was in the area near the time the crime happened to call police.

“Maybe they saw something the witnesses on the scene didn’t see,” said Smith.

The crime happened at the business on Northline around 8:00p.m. Sunday. It was captured on surveillance video. While the man or woman who robbed the place covered their face, they did wear distinctive clothing - including a winter Michigan Hat.

The owner of the business is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction.