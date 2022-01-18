Baby born during rush hour on I-94 in Allen Park was rushed to Beaumont Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you saw a lane of traffic blocked during rush hour on I-94 at the Southfield in Allen Park this morning, you may have witnessed the start of a new life.

Let’s call it a sign that a baby now in the nursery at Beaumont Hospital Dearborn is going to impact many in life. As he was born, he stopped traffic.

“Female is in labor. Eastbound I-94 to Southfield Ramp,” said the dispatcher over the radio just after seven Tuesday morning.

Dad, Tony Clowes, had called 911. He says he thought he had time to get to the hospital after his wife’s water broke around 6:30.

“She was like I can’t make it. I was like we are 5 minutes away. She was like we are not going to make it. He is coming out now. I pulled over and was like, alright he is coming out right now,” said Clowes.

Michigan State Police Trooper Bradley Conner shut down a lane of traffic, then got in the driver’s seat moved the vehicle as mom delivered with dad at the door.

“We needed to make some room for EMS and paramedics that were called. I started moving the vehicle over, talking to mom, dad, and their daughter in the seat as well,” said Conner.

“And then as he’s coming out, I am like, what do I do now? I have him. We didn’t have any blankets in the car. I took my hoodie off and was like, how do I cut the umbilical cord? Can I do any of this by myself?” said Clowes.

Baby Cameron Anthony Clowes came into the world in the passenger seat of his parents' vehicle. He is about 8 weeks early and weighs 4 pounds, 5 ounces. Dad spoke to WXYZ from the baby’s nursery, which he is now working to get ready, while mom Brittany Wesley tries to rest at Beaumont Hospital Dearborn

“Still have a lot of stuff to do. We thought we had a lot more time,” he said.

Troopers and dad say it was amazing how calm and collected mom Brittany Wesley was through it all.

“She is doing good. She is a strong woman,” said Clowes.

“Honestly, didn’t do much work myself. Mom and dad did the work, in that regards, but it was an amazing thing to be a part of,” said Trooper Conner.