Belleville condo complex hovering on edge of a lake as the ground is washed away

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) - The wet weather is making an already wicked situation even more unbearable for a bunch of people in Belleville.

It’s been coined by several citizens as The Condo Crisis.

Some folks in the city are bracing themselves from a washout, a fallout or worse.

The people who live there, or even anywhere close, are demanding that the city leaders do something about it - NOW!

The ground is eroding from right under their feet - and it's been going on for four years ... and counting!

When it rains, the water from the lake pulls the ground away. It's threatening to plunge their condos right into the lake.

Belleville Mayor Kereen Conley has heard their pleas. The city has put up barricades to help keep the people at bay.

"We’ve done the engineering work. We know what it takes to get it down. We need a bid and contractor to do it at a price we can afford. You get the frustrated. Absolutely. We’re just as frustrated," Conley says.

Conley recalls that the last bid was to much for Belleville's wallet to weather.

So, it's back to the drawing board. She's hoping to have the new bids back - and the fix in place - this year.