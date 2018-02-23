Boil water advisory issued in Livonia as multiple water main breaks reported

8:00 PM, Feb 22, 2018
The city of Livonia is under a boil water alert. City officials stress the measure is only a precaution. While officials say they are still assessing the situation, the alert may be related to a series of water main breaks in the city.

The breaks are located in the area of Schoolcraft and Middlebelt and Schoolcraft and Stark.

MDOT has closed eastbound I-96 at Middlebelt because of water from the water main break.

Water from one of the water main breaks was also pouring onto eastbound I-96, closing the freeway for a short time. The road has since reopened.

