Boil water advisory issued in Livonia as multiple water main breaks reported

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) - The city of Livonia is under a boil water alert.
City officials stress the measure is only a precaution.
While officials say they are still assessing the situation, the alert may be related to a series of water main breaks in the city.
The breaks are located in the area of Schoolcraft and Middlebelt and Schoolcraft and Stark.
MDOT has closed eastbound I-96 at Middlebelt because of water from the water main break.
Water from one of the water main breaks was also pouring onto eastbound I-96, closing the freeway for a short time. The road has since reopened.
