Business leaders preserve history as city unveils what may replace historic Allen Park Theater

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you ask business owners why they choose to locate in downtown Allen Park, you will quickly learn, it is all about heart.

“I am getting choked up just thinking about it. Growing up, my grandfather always had a fruit market on Allen Road,” said Chris Tuccini. “To have the third Tuccini-owned building on the road is a feather in my cap.”

Every day as Chris Tuccini comes and goes from Tuccini Orthodontic Laboratory he sees pictures of his family, places they made memories, and fellow business owners who are like family.

“My parents still own their home in Allen Park. I come down here and I have Mr. Moro dropping off pasta,” he said.

“I seen the sign in the window saying for sale or lease. 42 years later, I am still here,” said Mr. Moro.

Thomas Moro, who says he is approaching eighty, founded Moro’s of Allen Park. With the help of his family and staff, Mr. Moro serves traditional Italian dishes you can’t just get anywhere, such as Strawberries Romanoff.

“We buy the best. Treat it the best. Serve it the best. Because the folks deserve the best,” said Daniel Moro, Thomas’ son.

“The people set the atmosphere. I don’t have any TVs here. Nothing. When they come here they come here to eat,” said Thomas Moro.

When you feel the history of Allen Park’s downtown, you can see why the demolition of the Allen Park Theater is pulling heartstrings.

So many have made memories there.

“My first memory there is we went to see ET. I got my cousins, my brothers,” said Chris Tuccini.

“I remember watching Bolt, way long ago with my grandparents,” said Daniel Moro.

As they say goodbye to the theater, this week city leaders unveiled a vision for the future of the theater site. Mayor of Allen Park Gail McLeod says a tentative plan would feature a small amphitheater and a pavilion with garage doors making it usable year-round for events, entertainment, or a farmers market.

The city has requested about $5 million in assistance from Wayne County through their American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program.

“The improvements over here where the theater was, I think it is a plus for Moro’s Dining here,” said Daniel Moro.

“I would be one of the best customers if it is a farmers market,” said Thomas Moro.

“The guy sold it to us for a buck. They have to do something with it. I think it would be nice, as long as they can maintain it properly. I think it is a great idea,” said Tuccini.

