Business owner donates security system to recently robbed metro Detroit church

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) - Several weeks after someone broke into a Canton Church stealing hundreds of dollars from donations boxes, a local business owner is stepping up to pay for a new security system worth $10,000.

"It really feels great to know someone is ready to help us with this situation" says Father Chris Moss.

The company Security 101 recently held a contest to find nonprofit organizations that needed help with security needs.

Members of the community pulled together to nominate St. Thomas a'Becket Church thousands of times on the company's website and Facebook.

The company plans to make numerous upgrades to security and monitoring systems in the next few weeks.

"We are committed to providing a safe atmosphere for our members, and making sure they know this won't happen again," says Father Moss.