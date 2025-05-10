Canton Farmers Market to kick off 2025 season on May 11

CANTON, MICH (WXYZ) — The Canton Farmers Market returns to Cherry Hill Village for another season of open-air shopping, providing marketgoers with access to fresh local produce, artisanal goods, unique finds, educational information and more.

Markets will be held rain or shine on most Sundays from May 11 through October 12, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The market season will initially be held at the Village Arts Factory, 50755 Cherry Hill Road, and will relocate in July back to its regular location in Preservation Park, 500 N. Ridge Road, for the remainder of the season. No markets will be held on May 25, June 15, July 6, August 31, and September 28.

Marketgoers will enjoy a unique shopping experience featuring a variety of local merchandise for sale, kids’ produce club and activities, live entertainment, cooking demonstrations, special activities, and more. In addition, a variety of food trucks will rotate throughout the season offering tasty lunch options. The Canton Farmers Market also supports food assistance programs, including SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks, Senior Project Fresh, and WIC Project Fresh.

For complete details about the Canton Farmers Market, visit cantonmi.gov, follow on Facebook @CantonFarmersMarket or on Instagram @CantonFarmersMarketMI.