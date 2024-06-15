Watch Now
Canton to host Juneteenth celebration on June 15th

This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 shows a signed copy of Emancipation Proclamation. The Library, in Springfield, Ill., will mark Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, by displaying the rare signed copy of the Emancipation Proclamation. The copy of the proclamation that's signed by Lincoln and Secretary of State William Seward will be displayed between June 15 and July 6. The original document is kept in the National Archives in Washington, D.C. (Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum photo via AP)
Posted at 5:58 AM, Jun 15, 2024

CANTON, MICH (WXYZ) — Canton Township is proud to once again partner with Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated - Ypsilanti, MI Chapter to host the Third Annual Juneteenth Community Celebration during Canton’s Liberty Fest on Saturday, June 15, 2024, from 3:30-10 p.m. at the Heritage Park Amphitheater.

The special celebration will include live entertainment, a DJ, a reading of the Emancipation Proclamation and a learn to hustle demonstration. In addition, festival-goers will also have the opportunity to shop local, Black-owned businesses throughout the event.

Jack and Jill of America, Inc., is a membership organization of mothers with children ages 2 – 19, dedicated to nurturing future African American leaders by strengthening children through leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropic giving, and civic duty. For additional information, visit jackandjillinc.org

