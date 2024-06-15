Canton to host Juneteenth celebration on June 15th

CANTON, MICH (WXYZ) — Canton Township is proud to once again partner with Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated - Ypsilanti, MI Chapter to host the Third Annual Juneteenth Community Celebration during Canton’s Liberty Fest on Saturday, June 15, 2024, from 3:30-10 p.m. at the Heritage Park Amphitheater.

The special celebration will include live entertainment, a DJ, a reading of the Emancipation Proclamation and a learn to hustle demonstration. In addition, festival-goers will also have the opportunity to shop local, Black-owned businesses throughout the event.

Jack and Jill of America, Inc., is a membership organization of mothers with children ages 2 – 19, dedicated to nurturing future African American leaders by strengthening children through leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropic giving, and civic duty. For additional information, visit jackandjillinc.org