Cellphone tower being built on elementary school roof concerns parents in Wyandotte

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — We all use cellphones every day. They are part of our lives. But doctors have warned that we don’t have a complete understanding of how the radiation cellphones and cellphone towers emit impact us.

The American Academy of Pediatrics called for more research in 2016 after a study found rats exposed to the radio frequency radiation cellphones emit were more likely to get several types of tumors.

It raises the question - should cellphone towers be installed at schools?

Parents at a Wyandotte elementary school where a tower is being installed say no.

“My kids shouldn’t be exposed to this,” said Caitlin Moore, the mom of two children who attends Washington Elementary School.

“I have two little girls who go to Washington Elementary and when I hear about the levels of radiation they are going to be exposed to on a daily basis, it is shocking,” said Josh Castmore.

They say when they learned that a cellphone tower was being built on their children’s school roof, they looked up whether it was safe. It only raised more questions.

“There needs to be more research. That is concerning for me, for my child and all the other children and the teachers and the pregnant teachers,” said Alexandria Cotner.

Concerned parents want the law changed to prevent this at schools around the state until research finds with certainty that the technology is not dangerous to children.

7 Action News reached out to the school district.

Superintendent Catherine Cost told WXYZ in an e-mail that the FCC states there is no reason to believe that such towers could constitute a health hazard. T-Mobile is paying the district about $1,000 a month for the space and has complied with all federal, state, and city requirements.

The school board approved the deal years ago, back in 2018. Construction was delayed due to the pandemic. Parents of current students say they never had an opportunity to share their opinion.

“I will remove my students from the district. I will go to another district,” said Moore.

“We need this to be removed for the safety of our children,” said Cotner.

“We aren’t against cellphone towers, but they should not be on top of a school,” said Castmore.

The district sent them an email notifying them there will be an informational meeting on this antenna Thursday at 6:30 in the school cafeteria.

