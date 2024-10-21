Class action lawsuit filed against new Wayne County Jail

(WXYZ) — The new Wayne County Jail is facing a class action lawsuit alleging that some inmates have been detained beyond the time they were ordered to be released.

The suit was filed by attorneys at Pitt McGehee Palmer Bonanni & Rivers in Royal Oak and Dean Elliott of the Law Offices of Dean Elliott PLC.

Final Liam West Campau v Dun by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

As part of their lawsuit, the attorneys say 22-year-old Liam West-Campau was attested for a parole violation on October 5m 2024. The attorneys say three days later, West-Campau was ordered released on a $2,000 bond and a tether requirement. The attorneys say West-Campau was then held for an additional six days.

We have not yet received comment from jail officials on the lawsuit.

The new jail and Wayne County Justice Center have become subjects of controversy since it opened last month, with reports of fights, floods, and two suicides, as covered by 7 News Detroit Investigator Ross Jones.