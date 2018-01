NORTHVILLE TWP (WXYZ) - It didn't take long for coyotes to leave a Northville Township family devastated after one of the wild animals snatched their small dog and ran off.

It happened Tuesday night in the area of 7 Mile Road and Beck, across from Maybury State Park.

The family alerted neighbors to be cautious with their small children and pets.

It's unclear if the dog was on a leash, but we are told that one of his owners was standing outside with him when it happened.

Diana Rascano of 4 Paws 1 Heart, a non-profit organization, says pets are safest when kept close to their owners on leashes and not extended out on retractable leashes.

Rascano says it's important to keep an eye on dogs even when they are in fenced yards, and don't let cats roam outside.