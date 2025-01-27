Dearborn Heights man who warded off home invaders speaks out

“Obviously in my room, I’m not laying down. I’m not,” said Ben Nevers.

The 24-year-old is on crutches and has a shattered foot after two men broke into his home in Dearborn Heights Saturday morning. Ben was struck in the foot in the exchange of gunfire with the suspect, who was shot in the leg.

Ben’s girlfriend, who he did not want to identify, was struck in the leg.

“I know she went into shock immediately because it traveled up, hit her body and her kidney, and it’s lodged somewhere in her chest,” said Nevers.

The two suspects got into the house through the kitchen window, which is boarded up now. From there, they made their way to the living room, holding Ben’s friend at gunpoint. They then searched the house for valuables like studio equipment and jewelry before ending up at Ben’s bedroom door.

Surveillance video: Inside the Dearborn Heights home invasion

“He seen that I had the gun like this, and he shot me. Shot me in the foot first, and as soon as he shot, I shot back. So, I shot twice, and I know I hit him in the leg,” said Nevers.

Surveillance video: Shots fired in Dearborn Heights home invasion

**WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO***

Nevers believes his large social media following from his days as a party promoter tempted the suspects to target him.

Attorney Jim Makowski specializes in firearm laws. He says it is "Absolutely" a clear-cut self-defense shooting.

“The homeowner acted completely responsibly. He identified a threat, he armed himself, and when the threat materialized, he opened fire, and it was a good shoot,” said Makowski.

Dearborn Heights police have a suspect in custody: Phillip Price is facing 21 felony charges for the break-in, including two counts of assault with intent to murder. He has been remanded with no bond. Police are actively searching for a second suspect.

Nevers set up a fundraiserto help his girlfriend cover medical expenses.