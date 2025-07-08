Dearborn man facing human trafficking charges connected to woman whose body was found in 2024

(WXYZ) — A Dearborn man has been charged in connection with the human trafficking of a Brazilian woman whose body was found in South Lyon in June 2024.

Fareed George Hajjar has been charged with Prostitution – Transporting Person and Facilitating Travel Services for Purposes of Prostitution/Human Trafficking by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. He is accused of taking the victim from her Novi hotel to his Dearborn home "to engage in sexual acts for money."

The 57-year-old is expected to be arraigned on the charge Wednesday. More details on the case are expected to be made public during the forthcoming preliminary examination.

The victim in the case is 42-year-old Suzan Ferreira of Brazil. She was reported missing on June 24, 2024, and her body was found in a field in South Lyon 6 days later. The Washtenaw County Medical Examiner was not able to determine the cause of death.