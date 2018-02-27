Dearborn Police searching for man seen exposing himself to elementary school students

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police say a parent was dropping his children off at Thorne Elementary when he observed a man exposing himself to students as they arrived at school.

The police were contacted, but the man had fled before they arrived.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, approximately 25 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds with brown hair and a mustache.

He was seen wearing a black sweatsuit and standing next to a 2004-2005 red Honda four-door with a dented front passenger side door.

Police remind students to be aware of their surroundings at all times and report anything suspicious they see or hear in the community.