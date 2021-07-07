Flood victims urged to fill our survey forms about damage

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Mayor Bill Bazzi is urging his community to complete the 2021 flood survey sheet.

“We need the national disaster to be declared by the president for FEMA to step in and to be able to give us money to give communities,” said the Dearborn Heights mayor.

He tells 7 Action News that he has only received about 1,150 survey forms but knows there is more damage out there.

“It’s very critical for people to submit the survey,” Bazzi adds.

He says the data provided is important. The information is documented and sent to Wayne County who passes it over to the state. Bazzi says the data provided can also help FEMA with their assessment and decision whether to declare the floods as a federal disaster.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer did declare a state of emergency after the June 24th floods, but Bazzi says the city needs additional resources from the federal government.

In a three-page letter to President Joe Biden, Bazzi writes “These residents are in dire need of relief and, and now.”

Bazzi also doesn’t understand what’s taking so long for the president to send help.

“From being a Marine, we can be deployed within 48 hours to help another country but yet it’s taken that long for them to help us out in a city within the United States,” he adds.

Click here to fill out the flood survey form.

You can read Bazzi’s full letter to President Biden below:

