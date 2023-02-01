Former teacher charged with sexually assaulting girls in Garden City and Westland

(WXYZ) — A 43-year-old former teacher from Plymouth has been charged with sexually assaulting four girls who were all 15 years old or younger when the assaults allegedly occurred.

James Adam Baird with one count of First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, one count of First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct – Person under 13, one count of Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, and two counts of Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct – Person under 13.

Prosecutors are only identifying the girls as a 10-year-old Garden City girl, a 13-year-old Westland girl, an 11-year-old Dearborn girl, and a 15-year-old Wayne girl. The given ages are how old the girls were when the assaults occurred.

The assaults allegedly occurred in January 2018 in Garden City, March 2018 in Westland, May 2019 in Garden City, and February 2020 in Westland.

Prosecutors have laid out the following timeline with the victims and locations:

January 4, 2018 – Garden City, MI – A then 10-year-old female.



At approximately 12:00 p.m. at a school in the 6400 block of Hartel Street in Garden City, it is alleged that the defendant sexually assaulted the then 10-year-old victim multiple times while administering vision tests.



March 1, 2018 – Westland, MI – A then 13-year-old female.



At approximately 12:00 p.m., at a school in the 35100 block of Bayview Street in Westland, it is alleged that the defendant blindfolded the then 13-year-old victim, before sexually assaulting her.



May 1, 2019 – Garden City, MI – A then 11-year-old female.



At approximately 11:00 a.m., at a school in the 6400 block of Hartel Street in Garden City, it is alleged that the defendant blindfolded the then 11-year-old victim before sexually assaulting her.



February 11, 2020 – Westland, MI – 15-year-old Female



At approximately 12:00 p.m., at a school in the 38500 block of Palmer Road in Westland, it is alleged that the defendant blindfolded the then 15-year-old victim before sexually assaulting her.

Baird was arraigned Wednesday morning on the Westland cases where he was given a $100,000 personal bond with a GPS tether and ordered not to have contact with anyone female under the age of 18. His next hearing in these cases is scheduled for February 9.

Baird was also arraigned on the Garden City cases Wednesday, during which he was given a $15,000 personal bond with a GPS tether. His next hearing in those cases is set for February 13.