Get Active and Stay Healthy at the Hamtramck Health Hike

HAMTRAMCK, MI (WXYZ) — Join the Hamtramck Drug Free Community Coalition (HDFCC), a program of the Piast Institute, for its 16th Annual Hamtramck Health Hike. The fun-filled community event promoting health and wellness, is taking place on Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

Hosted by the Hamtramck Drug Free Community Coalition (HDFCC) in partnership with local organizations, the Hamtramck Health Hike invites residents of all ages to join together for a morning of outdoor activity and enjoyment. Rain or shine, participants will embark on the 5K course winding through city streets, starting and ending at Zussman Park, in front of Hamtramck City Hall, at 3401 Evaline. As an added incentive, the first 400 people to register and attend will receive free giveaways, so be sure to sign up early and secure your spot.

Registration is free and can be completed online at: tinyurl.com/HealthHike. Participants will be given a free T-Shirt, free lunch and ice cream, and free entry for raffle prizes.