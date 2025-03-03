Hundreds of potholes covering roads in Huron Township causing issues for residents

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents in Huron Township are concerned with potholes covering some of their roads, as they are making for unsafe driving conditions.

“We’re aggravated, we’re mad," Audra Taylor said.

She lives in the Swan Creek Neighborhood just off of S. Huron Rd.

WEB VIDEO: Audra Taylor takes us for a ride down S. Huron Rd.

"We have over 300 residents here that have medical situations, and it’s not safe for them to be transported to the hospital from here," Taylor said.



Her 8-year-old son is one of those people. He has type one diabetes.

“I have to go on that road four times a day to get to the school to do insulin for my son," Taylor said.

Extended interviews: 'This is ridiculous.' Residents complain about state of their road

Mike Durtka is also worried about emergency vehicles getting down his street.

“We had a fire next door to our house a couple weeks ago. It took forever for the fire department to come down," Durtka said.

He said he and his wife Judy almost lost their home because of the time it took for the fire department to make it down S. Huron.

“It was very frightening to go through that," Durtka said.

“It’s ridiculous," Judy said.

Residents said they are also worried about the damage being done to their vehicles.

One woman who said she was driving in the area on Sunday morning said her car broke down from the potholes.

She sent us these pictures:

“We should be able to use our roads without fear of losing operation of losing our vehicle and right now that’s not the deal, "Durtka said.

Huron Charter Township leaders are calling on Wayne County for help fixing S. Huron and other roads in the area.

They tell us in a statement:

“The new administration under Supervisor Trombly is acutely aware of the road (potholes and grading issues) and drainage challenges affecting the residents of New Boston, Waltz, and Willow. Although these issues fall under Wayne County's jurisdiction, Supervisor Trombly is proactively addressing them by meeting with key Wayne County executives—including the deputy, assistant deputy, director of DPW, and District 11 commissioner—on March 12th. While this meeting will be closed to the public, it aims to discuss the transit bill and prioritize the community's top five issues, with a particular focus on roads and drains. A comprehensive 30+ page report will be presented, and the executives will be given a tour of the area to see firsthand the support that is needed. Following the meeting, we will share the report on our website.” Cristin L. Colling, Public information officer on behalf of Supervisor Trombly

Residents are also calling on Wayne County.

“Please pave the road, just pave it," Judy said.

"Please help us. I don’t think that they would live under these conditions, honestly," said another resident named Debbie.

We reached out to the Wayne County Road Commission about the situation. They released the following statement: