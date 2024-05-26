Inaugural Summit Memorial Day Fitness Challenge set for May 27

CANTON, MICH (WXYZ) — On Monday, May 27, from 7 a.m.-12 p.m., the Summit on the Park is combining fitness with tradition to host its inaugural Summit Memorial Day Fitness Challenge.

To complete, participants ages 14+ must finish a 1-mile run, 100 pullups, 200 pushups, 300 air squats, and another 1-mile run. They can also choose to do a ½ challenge which would include: ½ mile run, 50 pullups, 100 pushups, 150 air squats, and ½ mile run. Modifications for this challenge include pull-up assist bands and TRX straps.

The competition, which is sponsored by the National Guard, will be held during hour-long timeslots every hour from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Summit on the Park, located at 46000 Summit Parkway in Canton, Michigan. Registration fees are $40 for the full challenge and $20 for the ½ challenge. A portion of the proceeds will go to Love a Michigan Vet, a homeless shelter for Veterans in Detroit.

For event information, visit summitonthepark.org or call (734) 394-5460.